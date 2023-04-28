Can you get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Learn whether Cal is able to wield a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Cal Kestis starts out Star Wars Jedi: Survivor wielding his trusty blue lightsaber. Quite quickly, players can change this to a myriad of other colors, like green and yellow. But some of those who are more aligned with the Sith want to know if you can get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Can you get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Good news everyone! Yes, you can get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The red lightsaber color is available once you complete the main campaign. Once you beat the final boss, you will be notified that a suite of unlocks have been made available, chief among them is a new red lightsaber color.



Back in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this question was commonly asked and, much to players’ dismay, the answer was no. It seems that Respawn Entertainment has heard that players want to tap into their dark side and have given them the ability to wield a crimson blade.

As I wrote back in 2019, according to the lore, the red blade of the Sith’s lightsabers come from the Sith bending the kyber crystal to their will. The reason they need to break its will is that the crystals choose their owners, which are typically Jedi.

Furthermore, it’s the Jedi that control the production of the kyber crystals, which is why a Sith can’t just use their own and must therefore steal one. In saying this, a scene in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor seems to indicate that a Jedi that turns into a Sith must still bend the will of their own kyber crystal, despite the crystal technically belonging to them.

It’s all rather interesting for those with a penchant for Star Wars lore. So what does this say about Cal and the fact he can wield a red lightsaber? Do you think it’s just a cosmetic or is something sinister at play?

Regardless, the good news is that you can have a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can also have a whole lot of other colors including yellow, pink, white, and color-changing blade. Find one that’s right for you! Find more information about the game on our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor page.