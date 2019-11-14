Can you get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Learn whether Cal Kestis can get his hands on a red lightsaber color, like a real Sith.

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis can be seen wielding a blue lightsaber, but some players want to know if they can get a red one. Red lightsabers are certainly very cool, but they are often only wielded by the Sith.

Can you get a red lightsaber in Jedi: Fallen Order?

The answer to the question, “Can you get a red lightsaber” is no. While it is unfortunate you can’t wield a badass crimson blade in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it does make sense from a story perspective.

According to the Star Wars lore, the red tinge of a Sith’s lightsaber comes from the Sith bending the kyber crystal to their will. This causes the crystal to “bleed”, which is why the blades are red. Kyber crystals “choose” their Jedi owners, which is why a Sith would need to “break” the crystal's will.

The Second Sister wields a red lightsaber, but unfortunately Cal can't do the same.

As to the reason why the Sith can’t just use their own crystals, it’s due to the control the Jedi have over the farming of said rocks. The only way for a Sith to get one is to steal it.

This is a roundabout way of saying that Cal Kestis is one of the good guys. He doesn’t need to steal or bend the will of a kyber crystal. It’s because of this that Cal cannot use a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

In saying this, just because Cal can’t get his hands on a red lightsaber, doesn’t mean there aren’t other colors you can use. Early on in the game, you can acquire a green coloring for the lightsaber. For almost the entire duration of the game you will only be able to choose between blue and green.

However, much later in the game, you will be able to unlock a myriad of other lightsaber colors. So while you can’t get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you can at least get a purple one (or pink one!). Be sure to check out the stim canister location guide so you never run out of health!