Star Wars Jedi: Survivor controls & PC keybindings
All the controls for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor including PC keybindings as well as Xbox and PlayStation inputs.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes players on a journey across a dangerous galaxy, which means in order to survive you’ll need to learn the controls and PC keybindings. There are a lot of inputs to remember, so take a look at the table below before you dive in so you’re ready for whatever challenges arise.
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC controls
|Action
|PC Input
|Xbox Input
|PlayStation Input
|Basic
|Move Up
|W
|Left thumbstick
|Left thumbstick
|Move Left
|A
|Left thumbstick
|Left thumbstick
|Move Down
|S
|Left thumbstick
|Left thumbstick
|Move Right
|D
|Left thumbstick
|Left thumbstick
|Attack
|Left click
|X
|Square
|Parry / Block
|Right click
|Left bumper
|L1
|Jump
|Space
|A
|Cross
|Evade / Drop
|Tab
|B
|Circle
|Special Attack
|F
|Y
|Triangle
|Heal
|Q
|Up D-pad
|Up D-pad
|Locked
|E
|Left trigger
|L2
|Interact/Target
|Click right stick
|R3
|Interact
|E
|Target
|Scroll wheel click
|Map / Shortcut
|M
|View
|Left on touch pad
|Sprint
|Shift
|Click left stick
|L3
|Stance 1
|X
|Left- D-pad
|Left- D-pad
|Stance 2
|C
|Right D-pad
|Right D-pad
|Force Powers
|Focus
|Ctrl
|Right bumper
|R1
|Companion Combat Assist
|Left click
|X
|Square
|Push
|2
|Right trigger
|R2
|Pull
|3
|Left trigger
|L2
|Locked
|Z
|B
|Circle
|Locked
|F
|Y
|Triangle
|Locked
|Space
|A
|Cross
|Locked
|Click left stick
|L3
|Locked
|Click right stick
|R3
|Locked
|4
|Navigation
|Swim Downwards
|Left click
|X
|Square
|Swim Upwards
|Right click
|A
|Cross
|Swim Boost
|Shift
|B
|Circle
|Zipline Boost
|Left click
|Right trigger
|R2
|Zipline Brake
|Right click
|Left trigger
|L2
|Zipline Change Direction
|F
|Y
|Triangle
|Locked
|B
|Right
|Circle
|BD-1
|Activate BD-1
|R
|Down D-pad
|Down D-pad
|Locked BD-1 Ability
|2
|Right trigger
|R2
|Locked BD-1 Ability
|3
|Left trigger
|L2
|Locked BD-1 Ability
|X
|Left D-pad
|Left D-pad
|Locked BD-1 Ability
|C
|Right D-pad
|Right D-pad
|User Interface
|Open Menu
|Esc
|Menu
|Right on touch pad
|Accept
|Space
|A
|Cross
|Cancel
|C
|B
|Circle
|Up
|Up arrow
|Up D-pad
|Up D-pad
|Left
|Left arrow
|Left D-pad
|Left D-pad
|Down
|Down arrow
|Down D-pad
|Down D-pad
|Right
|Right arrow
|Right D-pad
|Right D-pad
|Next Tab
|E
|Right bumper
|R1
|Previous Tab
|Q
|Left bumper
|L1
|Secondary
|R
|X
|Square
|Tertiary
|F
|Y
|Triangle
|Secondary Next
|3
|Right trigger
|R2
|Secondary Previous
|2
|Left trigger
|L2
|Reset
|Scroll wheel click
|Click right stick
|R3
|Show Controls
|G
|Click left stick
|L3
|Map Zoom In
|Left click
|Right trigger
|R2
|Map Zoom Out
|Right click
|Left trigger
|L2
|Miscellaneous
|Skip Cinematic
|Space
|B
|Circle
|Narrative Camera Zoom
|Left click
|Right trigger
|R2
|Skip Dialogue Line
|F
|A
|Cross
|Exit Conversation
|C
|B
|Circle
|Activate Photo Mode
|Shift + Tab
|Accessibility
|Toggle Slow Mode
|Equals
|Active Audio Ping
|Minus
|Nav Assist Ping
|Shortcut Top
|Y
|Triangle
|Shortcut Left
|X
|Square
|Shortcut Right
|B
|Circle
|Shortcut Bottom
|A
|Cross
Refer back to this table whenever you’re struggling to recall the controls and PC keybindings of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can also check in-game under the control setting. For more on the latest entry in the franchise, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor page.
