Star Wars Jedi: Survivor controls & PC keybindings All the controls for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor including PC keybindings as well as Xbox and PlayStation inputs.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes players on a journey across a dangerous galaxy, which means in order to survive you’ll need to learn the controls and PC keybindings. There are a lot of inputs to remember, so take a look at the table below before you dive in so you’re ready for whatever challenges arise.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor controls & PC keybindings



Source: Shacknews

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC controls Action PC Input Xbox Input PlayStation Input Basic Move Up W Left thumbstick Left thumbstick Move Left A Left thumbstick Left thumbstick Move Down S Left thumbstick Left thumbstick Move Right D Left thumbstick Left thumbstick Attack Left click X Square Parry / Block Right click Left bumper L1 Jump Space A Cross Evade / Drop Tab B Circle Special Attack F Y Triangle Heal Q Up D-pad Up D-pad Locked E Left trigger L2 Interact/Target Click right stick R3 Interact E Target Scroll wheel click Map / Shortcut M View Left on touch pad Sprint Shift Click left stick L3 Stance 1 X Left- D-pad Left- D-pad Stance 2 C Right D-pad Right D-pad Force Powers Focus Ctrl Right bumper R1 Companion Combat Assist Left click X Square Push 2 Right trigger R2 Pull 3 Left trigger L2 Locked Z B Circle Locked F Y Triangle Locked Space A Cross Locked Click left stick L3 Locked Click right stick R3 Locked 4 Navigation Swim Downwards Left click X Square Swim Upwards Right click A Cross Swim Boost Shift B Circle Zipline Boost Left click Right trigger R2 Zipline Brake Right click Left trigger L2 Zipline Change Direction F Y Triangle Locked B Right Circle BD-1 Activate BD-1 R Down D-pad Down D-pad Locked BD-1 Ability 2 Right trigger R2 Locked BD-1 Ability 3 Left trigger L2 Locked BD-1 Ability X Left D-pad Left D-pad Locked BD-1 Ability C Right D-pad Right D-pad User Interface Open Menu Esc Menu Right on touch pad Accept Space A Cross Cancel C B Circle Up Up arrow Up D-pad Up D-pad Left Left arrow Left D-pad Left D-pad Down Down arrow Down D-pad Down D-pad Right Right arrow Right D-pad Right D-pad Next Tab E Right bumper R1 Previous Tab Q Left bumper L1 Secondary R X Square Tertiary F Y Triangle Secondary Next 3 Right trigger R2 Secondary Previous 2 Left trigger L2 Reset Scroll wheel click Click right stick R3 Show Controls G Click left stick L3 Map Zoom In Left click Right trigger R2 Map Zoom Out Right click Left trigger L2 Miscellaneous Skip Cinematic Space B Circle Narrative Camera Zoom Left click Right trigger R2 Skip Dialogue Line F A Cross Exit Conversation C B Circle Activate Photo Mode Shift + Tab Accessibility Toggle Slow Mode Equals Active Audio Ping Minus Nav Assist Ping Shortcut Top Y Triangle Shortcut Left X Square Shortcut Right B Circle Shortcut Bottom A Cross

Refer back to this table whenever you’re struggling to recall the controls and PC keybindings of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can also check in-game under the control setting. For more on the latest entry in the franchise, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor page.