ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode317 Time for more planet SR388 exploring with Samus in Metroid Fusion!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back to our Metroid Fusion playthrough. For those who don’t know, this is my first time playing Metroid Fusion and I’m having a fun time thus far. During the last Metroid Fusion episode, we started our adventure on planet SR388 and took care of a few mini bosses. That being said, we still have a long way to go to help Samus take care of the SA-X parasite.

After getting the Charge beam and the high jump boots last episode, exploring the different sectors of SR388 should be a little easier. Next up is sector 3 but it appears there are heat signatures that will hurt a lot. We will have to find a new power suit upgrade to be able to withstand the extreme heat! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out if my first Metroid Fusion playthrough continues to run smoothly or hits a snag.

It will be key to learn locations as there is plenty of backtracking in Metroid Fusion.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The likes of Super Mario 64 will continue next week on teh Stevetendo show. We'll also have a brand new playthrough starting on Wednesday and you won't want to miss out!

