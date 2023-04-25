Google (GOOGL) Q1 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations Google (GOOGL) is out with its Q1 2023 earnings report, showing an earnings and revenue beat.

Google (GOOGL) has published its Q1 2023 earnings report, detailing the corporation's financial performance over the last few months. After a tumultuous start to 2023, which included widespread layoffs and spending cuts, Google beat on both EPS and revenue expectations.

Google’s (GOOGL) Q1 2023 earnings report was published after the markets closed. In the report, we see that Google made $69.8 billion in revenue, which beats Wall Street’s expectation of $68.9 billion. Google’s diluted earnings per share were $1.17 per share, which just narrowly clears the $1.15 expectation. CEO Sundar Pichai provided a statement on Q1 inside the report.

We are pleased with our business performance in the first quarter, with Search performing well and momentum in Cloud. We introduced important product updates anchored in deep computer science and AI. Our North Star is providing the most helpful answers for our users, and we see huge opportunities ahead, continuing our long track record of innovation.

CFO Ruth Porat also gave a statement in the latest Google earnings report.

Resilience in Search and momentum in Cloud resulted in Q1 consolidated revenues of $69.8 billion, up 3% year over year, or up 6% in constant currency. We remain committed to delivering long-term growth and creating capacity to invest in our most compelling growth areas by re-engineering our cost base.

It's also worth noting that Google significantly cut back on spending this year, going as far as to force some employees to share desks.

Google is just one of many major companies sharing financial news this week, as Microsoft and Texas Instruments have also provided quarterly earnings results. Stick with Shacknews for all your financial news.