General Motors and Samsung SDI to build new battery cell factory by 2026 GM and Samsung will invest over $3 billion in a new battery cell manufacturing plant.

General Motors has been steadily increasing its efforts to build more electric vehicles as it looks to compete with other top car manufacturers. Alongside its latest earnings report, GM announced a new collaboration to get more battery cells in production. General Motors and Samsung SDI will invest $3 billion into building a new battery cell manufacturing plant by 2026.

General Motors announced its partnership with Samsung in a press release today. The Detroit and Seoul-based companies will spend over $3 billion to build a new battery cell factory in the United States. The current goal is for the facility to be in production by 2026. The primary goal here is to increase GM’s capacity to build more EVs, as explained by CEO Mary Barra.



Source: Getty Images

GM's supply chain strategy for EVs is focused on scalability, resiliency, sustainability and cost-competitiveness. Our new relationship with Samsung SDI will help us achieve all these objectives. The cells we will build together will help us scale our EV capacity in North America well beyond 1 million units annually.

Samsung CEO Yoon-ho Choi also provided a statement on the partnership with GM.

It is a great pleasure to take the very first step to create a long-term industry-leading partnership with GM in the U.S. EV market. We will do our best to provide the products featuring the highest levels of safety and quality produced with our unrivalled technologies to help GM strengthen its leadership in the EV market.

The collaboration between General Motors and Samsung is a fascinating new wrinkle in the EV race, which continues to heat up as manufacturers invest more resources into it. Just a few weeks ago, we learned that GM’s quarterly EV shipments surpassed 20,000 for the first time ever in Q1. For the latest electric vehicle news, Shacknews has you covered.