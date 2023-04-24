ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 316 Lets gather more power stars in Super Mario 64!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re staying in the Mushroom Kingdom and continuing our Super Mario 64 playthrough. During the last Super Mario 64 episode, we worked on getting all power stars in the basement of Princess Peach’s castle. It was tough but we got all the stars in Lethal Lava Land and Hazy Maze Cave. Hazy Maze Cave is one of the tougher levels to get 100 coins but I found a way.

Tonight, we aim to finish Shifting Sand Land but that land is another one that’s tough to collect 100 coins. For those who don’t know, you get a power star for collecting 100 coins and those are needed for getting everything in the game. The upstairs in the castle doesn’t get any easier for Mario but luckily he has the Stevetendo show for support. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, find out tonight if we take Bowser down for a second time during our adventure.

Mario will have to check his overalls for sand after Shifting Sand Land!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up is more of our Metroid Fusion playthrough as well as the start of a brand new playthrough. I might to try and slow down on beating games as there have been quite a few new playthroughs starting up on the program recently!

Here is the best piece of advice you will get all day. Use Prime Gaming to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. That way your mind will be free to think of other things, like the Jets finally trading for Aaron Rodgers. Tonight is a hockey night in the Stevetendo show house with the Devils trying to even their first round playoff series with the Rangers. We’ll be checking the score during the Super Mario 64 livestream!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!