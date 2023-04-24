Neowiz on what separates Lies of P from other Soulslike games We spoke with Neowiz's Publishing Manager to learn more about its unique spin on the Soulslike genre.

One of the most fascinating upcoming video game releases for this year is Lies of P, a Soulslike from Neowiz that puts a dark spin on the classic story of Pinnochio. The game has slowly been gaining momentum as one of 2023’s most anticipated releases, and we caught up with the developer at GDC to learn more about the project.

Greg Burke, head of video at Shacknews, spoke with Justin Carnahan, publishing manager at Neowiz to discuss Lies of P. In the interview, Carnahan explains what separates Lies of P from other games in the Soulslike genre, a common tag given to difficult action games that prioritize dodge and parry-based combat. While its retelling of a beloved children’s tale is surely unlike other Soulslike titles, Neowiz believes there are substantial differences from a gameplay perspective.

Carnahan also talks about developing the game in Korea and bringing it to a Western audience. The full interview with Carnahan is a fascinating insight into the creation of one of this year’s most interesting games. For more interviews with developers, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.