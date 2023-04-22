Weekend Discussion - April 22, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Hi ho!

Kermit still has a blue checkmark, if you're keeping score at home.

Heh heh...

Did you miss out on the Season 2 premiere of Beavis and Butt-Head? Because Paramount Plus has tossed it up on YouTube for free.

Yes, you are old, why do you ask?

In a twist Conan O'Brien didn't see coming, he's turned 60. Jane Fonda helps him cope with this unexpected occasion.

dunk'd on

I mean... it was just a matter of when dunkey got around to reviewing The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Weeknd grooves

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd!

