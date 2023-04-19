Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Fighting Chance Games on making Drag Her! fighting game about drag queens

We spoke with Fighting Chance Games to learn more about Drag Her!
Donovan Erskine
There is no shortage of fighting games out there with exciting casts of characters, but Fighting Chance Game is forging a new path with Fight Her! a fighter that features drag queens as its combatants. We caught up with the game’s producer at GDC to learn more about how this game came to be.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Iam Ramsay, producer on Fight Her! During the interview, Ramsay talks about the decision to make a game about Drag Queens, a group hardly featured in video games, and essentially never in a good light. The game features actual drag queens who have given permission to the studio to use their likeness, and are providing voice work for themselves in the game.

Ramsay also talks about the inevitable backlash that Drag Her! will receive from certain audiences. “If we don’t get Westboro Baptist Church picketing our game, we haven’t won,” he joked.

The full interview with Ian Ramsay is a brief chat about the fascinating angle of this new fighter. To learn more about Drag Her! visit the game’s official website. Visit the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more insightful developer interviews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

