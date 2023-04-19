Fighting Chance Games on making Drag Her! fighting game about drag queens We spoke with Fighting Chance Games to learn more about Drag Her!

There is no shortage of fighting games out there with exciting casts of characters, but Fighting Chance Game is forging a new path with Fight Her! a fighter that features drag queens as its combatants. We caught up with the game’s producer at GDC to learn more about how this game came to be.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Iam Ramsay, producer on Fight Her! During the interview, Ramsay talks about the decision to make a game about Drag Queens, a group hardly featured in video games, and essentially never in a good light. The game features actual drag queens who have given permission to the studio to use their likeness, and are providing voice work for themselves in the game.

Ramsay also talks about the inevitable backlash that Drag Her! will receive from certain audiences. “If we don’t get Westboro Baptist Church picketing our game, we haven’t won,” he joked.

The full interview with Ian Ramsay is a brief chat about the fascinating angle of this new fighter.