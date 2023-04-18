Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Booster Box unboxing Our own Greg Burke got a chance to sit down with 36 Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Booster packs. Did he pull anything good? See for yourself!

With the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet well behind us at this point, it’s made way for a whole new series of Pokemon cards in the Pokemon TCG universe. In fact, Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet booster packs are already out in the wild. With that in mind, our own Greg Burke got his hands on a complete Booster Box full of 36 Scarlet & Violet booster packs to open, and he did a proper unboxing of all packs to see what they contained. Did he get any good and rare cards? You’ll have to find out in the video below.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games came out in November 2022, bringing a whole new chapter of the franchise into play with all-new pocket monsters to collect and plenty of new adventures to enjoy. We had a good time with the games in our review, but the Scarlet and Violet TCG series didn’t come out until the end of March 2023. It’s been a while, but now we have around 190 new cards to add to the game.

Greg’s unboxing of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Booster Box got some very good early results. His first pack got him both Koraidon and Miraidon, who are the cover legendaries of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. Greg continues on through all 36 packs pulling a wealth of other fun cards, including holographic rare cards, EX versions of cards, and new artistic takes on some classics, such as an awesomely cartoonish Growlithe.

You’ll have to see for yourself everything else that Greg pulled from the Booster Box. You can also get a Scarlet & Violet Booster Box of your own at participating retailers Want to see more videos like this Pokemon TCG unboxing? Be sure to check out our Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels where you’ll find our latest video gameplay, interviews, reviews, unboxings, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.