Netflix (NFLX) bought back $400 million of stock in Q1, expects to accelerate future repurchases It would appear that Netflix is on the move to aggressively buy back a wealth of its shares, having reacquired 1.2 million in its fiscal Q1 2023.

Netflix launched it Q1 2023 earnings results today and the overall picture was pretty mellow. However, there were some interesting notes to it, including the announcement that the company had bought a large chunk of stock back and will continue to expand its share repurchases over the course of the year. In Q1 2023 alone, Netflix bought back 1.2 million shares to the tune of $400 million USD.

This was revealed in the press release accompanying Netflix’s (NFLX) Q1 2023 earnings results. Therein, Netflix announced the buyback of shares for the quarter, as well as teasing plans for expanded buybacks throughout this fiscal year:

Our capital structure policy is unchanged. The first priority for our cash is to reinvest in our core business and to fund new opportunities like gaming and ads, followed by selective acquisitions. We target maintaining minimum cash equivalent to roughly two months of revenue (e.g., about $5.4B based on Q1 revenue). After meeting those needs, we anticipate returning cash to stockholders through share repurchases. We bought back 1.2M shares for $400M in Q1. We currently expect to accelerate our share repurchases over the course of 2023.

Netflix (NFLX) stock bounced around in after-hours trading on news of the buyback, its level earnings results, and its lowered guidance for fiscal 2023.

Source: Google

Perhaps just as important as the stocks Netflix has repurchased already are its plans to expand its buyback program throughout 2023. The company has been gearing up for big things for quite some time, including the launch of Netflix Games, and the recent hiring of former Halo lead Joseph Staten to aid in the direction of a new AAA game in a new IP. However, there are some more questionable decisions happening, such as the supposed password-sharing crackdown, which was delayed for now. Nonetheless, Netflix lowered its guidance for fiscal 2023 as it continues to repurchase stock and reinvest in its business.

As we await further details on how Netflix expands its stock buybacks, stay tuned for more earnings results reporting on Netflix and other tech companies, right here at Shacknews.