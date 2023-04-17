Volkswagen reveals ID.7 electric vehicle set to release in 2024
Volkswagen's new electric sedan touts a 300-mile range.
Volkswagen is one of several top car manufacturers that are heavily investing resources into electric vehicles. While its efforts may not have been as intense as some of its competitors up to this point, Volkwagen has revealed an upcoming car that will be its flagship EV. The ID.7 is an EV sedan that will serve as Volkswagen’s first upper mid-size electric vehicle, and it’ll hit the road next year.
Volkswagen released a press release today to announce the ID.7, its new electric sedan. Notably, this EV will feature 300 miles of range on a full charge, and the manufacturer also boasts a strong powertrain and a “spacious interior.” While Volkwagen didn’t get into specifics, it stated that the ID.7 will also feature an “enhanced customer-focused operating concept.”
Volkswagen Passenfer Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer spoke about the upcoming flagship EV.
Volkswagen aims for 50 percent of its vehicles to be electric by 2030, and the ID.7 is meant to be the next major step toward accomplishing that goal. It will hit the road by the end of this year in Europe and China and is set for a North American release in 2024. As we continue to follow Volkswagen’s movements in the EV space, as well as its competitors, count on Shacknews for everything you need to know.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Volkswagen reveals ID.7 electric vehicle set to release in 2024