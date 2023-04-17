Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Volkswagen reveals ID.7 electric vehicle set to release in 2024

Volkswagen's new electric sedan touts a 300-mile range.
Donovan Erskine
Volkswagen
Volkswagen is one of several top car manufacturers that are heavily investing resources into electric vehicles. While its efforts may not have been as intense as some of its competitors up to this point, Volkwagen has revealed an upcoming car that will be its flagship EV. The ID.7 is an EV sedan that will serve as Volkswagen’s first upper mid-size electric vehicle, and it’ll hit the road next year.

Volkswagen released a press release today to announce the ID.7, its new electric sedan. Notably, this EV will feature 300 miles of range on a full charge, and the manufacturer also boasts a strong powertrain and a “spacious interior.” While Volkwagen didn’t get into specifics, it stated that the ID.7 will also feature an “enhanced customer-focused operating concept.”

The interior of the Volkswagen ID.7 EV.

Source: Volkswagen

Volkswagen Passenfer Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer spoke about the upcoming flagship EV.

Volkswagen aims for 50 percent of its vehicles to be electric by 2030, and the ID.7 is meant to be the next major step toward accomplishing that goal. It will hit the road by the end of this year in Europe and China and is set for a North American release in 2024. As we continue to follow Volkswagen’s movements in the EV space, as well as its competitors, count on Shacknews for everything you need to know.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

