Volkswagen reveals ID.7 electric vehicle set to release in 2024 Volkswagen's new electric sedan touts a 300-mile range.

Volkswagen is one of several top car manufacturers that are heavily investing resources into electric vehicles. While its efforts may not have been as intense as some of its competitors up to this point, Volkwagen has revealed an upcoming car that will be its flagship EV. The ID.7 is an EV sedan that will serve as Volkswagen’s first upper mid-size electric vehicle, and it’ll hit the road next year.

Volkswagen released a press release today to announce the ID.7, its new electric sedan. Notably, this EV will feature 300 miles of range on a full charge, and the manufacturer also boasts a strong powertrain and a “spacious interior.” While Volkwagen didn’t get into specifics, it stated that the ID.7 will also feature an “enhanced customer-focused operating concept.”



Source: Volkswagen

Volkswagen Passenfer Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer spoke about the upcoming flagship EV.

With the ID.7 we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The limousine offers a high level of comfort and long ranges. Already by 2026, we will offer the widest electric range of all manufacturers in Europe – from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the ID. family. Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. As from 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe.

Volkswagen aims for 50 percent of its vehicles to be electric by 2030, and the ID.7 is meant to be the next major step toward accomplishing that goal. It will hit the road by the end of this year in Europe and China and is set for a North American release in 2024. As we continue to follow Volkswagen’s movements in the EV space, as well as its competitors, count on Shacknews for everything you need to know.