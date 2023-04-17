GameStop OMG OMG OMG Sale deals include BOGO games & more The Callisto Protocol, Gotham Knights, and more are currently discounted at GameStop.

GameStop is hoping to blow your mind with a new sales event that kicked off this week. Appropriately dubbed the “OMG OMG OMG Sale,” this sales event features discounts on games, PC accessories, and merchandise.

GameStop’s OMG OMG OMG Sale is heavily advertised on the front page of the retailer’s official website. In addition to slashing prices on a slew of popular games, GameStop is also offering a BOGO (buy one, get one free) promotion for some titles. Some of the more notable games on sale are Octopath Traveler 2 ($44.99), Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ($44.99), and The Callisto Protocol ($39.99).



Source: Nintendo

We’ve seen GameStop expand heavily into accessories and merchandise in recent years, and these products are featured in its OMG OMG OMG Sale as well. The Victrix Gambit Dual Core Xbox Series X controller is on sale for $29.99, and several of its Funko products have received price drops as well. Figures, apparel, and other collectibles are currently on a buy one get one 50 percent off offer. Lastly, a lot of PC gear, including mice, keyboards, and microphones are on sale. This includes the HyperX SoloCast ($31.99), which we were fans of in our review.

GameStop hasn’t specified an end date for its OMG OMG OMG Sale, but it’s expected to last throughout the week, so be sure to take a look and see if there are any titles you can scratch off your wishlist. There are some solid titles on sale here, which should be more than enough to tide you over until 2023’s major releases start hitting in rapid-fire fashion. For more on GameStop, as well as the best gaming deals around, Shacknews is keeping you in the know.