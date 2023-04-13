Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 94

We're breaking down the mind-scratching changes to HBO Max and more on Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
Happy Thursday, Shackers! You're getting Pop! Goes the Culture! action an hour earlier than usual today. Greg and Donovan have a slew of interesting topics to dive into, so don't miss it! 

Episode 94 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week, we'll be talking about Warner Bros. Discovery's bizarre decision to rebrand HBO Max as MAX, as well as all of the new shows that were announced for the service, which includes more Game of Thrones spin-offs and a Harry Potter reboot.

Shout out to you for joining us to chat movies and TV. We love doing this show, and your support means a lot! If you want to show even more support to the program, you can subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Amazon Prime subscribers can do this at no additional cost via Prime Gaming.

Silence your cell phones, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

