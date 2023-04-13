Watch the Final Fantasy 16 PlayStation State of Play showcase here Here's how you can tune into the Final Fantasy 16 PlayStation State of Play.

Prior to the release of Final Fantasy 16 this June, Square Enix and Sony are prepared to give players a major new look at the upcoming RPG through a dedicated PlayStation State of Play presentation. The showcase will further highlight the characters and stories of Final Fantasy 16, giving fans a better idea of what to expect from this new adventure. If you’re interested in tuning in, we’ll show you how to watch the Final Fantasy 16 PlayStation State of Play.

Watch the Final Fantasy 16 PlayStation State of Play showcase here

The Final Fantasy 16 PlayStation State of Play will take place on April 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels, and you can also watch the stream using our video embed below. After its conclusion, the event should be viewable as a VOD on YouTube.

The PlayStation State of Play showcase will run for 20 minutes. While State of Play presentations typically feature multiple games, this event will be solely focused on Final Fantasy 16. Previous trailers have given us a glimpse at combat and story, but we expect this State of Play to be the biggest news dump yet.

Back in March, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy 16 had gone gold, locking in the game’s June 22, 2023 release date. When that release date comes, it will be exclusive to PS5. The game will be eligible for a PC release once its six-month exclusivity window is up, but Square Enix isn’t expecting the game’s PC port to be ready to go at that time.

If you aren’t able to tune in, we here at Shacknews will be watching the Final Fantasy State of Play showcase and will report all of the new details and updates that you need to know about.