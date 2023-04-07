Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 7: Xbox Spring Sale is underway

Xbox is joining PlayStation in the Spring Sale fun, offering its best first and third-party titles at a major discount.
Ozzie Mejia
2

We've seen PlayStation get a quick start on its Spring Sale. It is now Xbox's turn. The Xbox Spring Sale is underway and it features a slew of major third-party titles. That includes a first-time discount on Destiny 2: Lightfall for Xbox. If you're not an Xbox Game Pass user, there are also a lot of discounts on first-party games like Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5.

If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, this is your last chance to grab some rarely discounted Mario titles. It may be years before Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Mario Maker 2 go on sale again, so don't sleep on these offers. The Mario Day sale ends on Friday night!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

