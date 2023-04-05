ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 309 Start your engines for more Mario Week with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

It’s day three of “Mario Week” so it’s time to show off some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Stevetendo show. I have decided to show off the courses of the DLC; waves three and four, as well as play some online matches. The last time I attempted to play online Mario Kart on the show, it was a disaster and I was “getting Mario Karted” so hard. For those who don’t know what that means, Mario Karted means getting wrecked by the other drivers by items like the Blue Shell.

Wave four has the new Yoshi’s Island course that has to be one of my favorite add-on courses. The course feels like it was taken right out of Yoshi’s Island for the SNES and the music fits perfectly. Set to go live around 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if you can pick up some race tips from the Stevetendo show for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

Start your engines for some Mario Kart!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Mario Week will be behind us so next week should see new playthroughs to fill the void left by Pokemon and Paper Mario. That being said, Wario Land 3 should be back in the lineup next Wednesday so stay tuned.

I'm not sure when I'm going to see the Super Mario movie but I will talk about what I want from the movie. No spoliers please if you've seen it already.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!