ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 307 Celebrate the start of Mario Week with Super Mario 3 on Stevetendo!

The Super Mario Brothers Movie hits theaters this week so what better time to make it Mario Week on the Stevetendo show! This week, we’ll be playing some of my favorite Mario games on the program. Tonight, let’s get the ball rolling with one of all time favorite games, Super Mario Brothers 3. Super Mario 3 saw the introduction of Bowser’s kids as well as the Frog Suit, Hammer Brothers suit, and the Tanooki Suit.

The playthrough is going to be a full playthrough but I haven’t decided if it will be a “no power-ups” run as well. Super Mario 3, along with Super Mario Brothers 2 are some of the first games I remember being old enough to actually know what was going on while playing them. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, come celebrate Mario Week with the Stevetendo show!

Why Bowser would go to all the trouble to making Mario travel through a ton of levels and then leave the front door unlocked?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Join the Stevetendo show this week for more Mario games for Mario Week. The likes of Super Mario RPG and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are set to attend the party. That being said, I will perform my Super Mario impression and it's way better than Chris Pratt's.

Never miss one of your favorite Shacknews Twitch channel programs again by using Prime Gaming to subscribe. You might have had a busy day at the office and you forgot the Stevetendo show, or other great Shacknews shows, were on. Use Prime Gaming and that feeling of missing a great show is a thing of the past! The Mario Brothers Movie comes out this week so I’ll give my opinions on what I want from the movie. I’ll also talk about why the first Super Mario Brothers Movie, you know the one, isn’t as bad as people think.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!