Nessie, Aliens & Bigfoot Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3 The full results for the Nessie, Aliens, and Bigfoot Splatfest in Splatoon 3.

The results for the Nessie, Aliens, and Bigfoot Splatfest are in. For this latest Splatoon 3 event, players were asked to pick which one of these three urban legends is definitely real. Unlike last Splatfest, this one was a bit close.

Nessie, Aliens & Bigfoot Splatfest results

The winner of the Nessie, Aliens, and Bigfoot Splatfest is Nessie. Every single category was quite close in terms of percentage, except for votes which saw players favor Nessie and Aliens far more than Bigfoot.

Nessie, Aliens & Bigfoot Splatfest results Nessie Aliens Bigfoot Conch Shells 33.62% 33.74% (7p) 32.64% Votes 45.22% 46.09% (8p) 8.69% Open 35.33% (12p) 32.67% 32.00% Pro 33.25% 30.71% 36.04% (12p) Tricolor Battle 34.91% (18p) 32.86% 32.23% Total points 30p 15p 12p

The Conch Shells saw Aliens take the win by a mere 0.12 percent with 33.74 percent. Conch Shells are awarded for ranking up the Catalog during a Splatfest, which can be done by a number of ways, not just by participating in the event.

For the Votes category, Aliens won by just shy of one percent. Unfortunately, it looks like next to no one voted for Bigfoot, with Big Man’s selection garnering just 8.69 percent of the votes.

The Clout category is always split into three sections: Open, Pro, and Tricolor battles. Aliens were unable to gain a victory here, which would have been enough to get them the win overall. Nessie took home both Open and Tricolor Battles, scoring the 30 points needed to win. Meanwhile, Bigfoot stole the show in the Pro bracket.



Source: Shacknews

While Aliens are definitely real, as reflected by the votes, Nessie fans fought hard, right down to the wire, to earn enough points to claim victory. Go and enjoy your Super Sea Snails and stay tuned to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Splatoon 3 and the next Splatfest.