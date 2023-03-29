Turnip Boy Robs a Bank lets its gun-carrying vegetable wreak delightful chaos

Ever since we showed a trailer for Turnip Boy Robs a Bank in our Shacknews Indie Showcase last year, I’ve been obsessed. Not only with the latest entry, but the previous one as well, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. Rather than simply adjust the premise ever so slightly and deliver something similar to Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank manages to feel wholly new in some truly delightful ways.

The biggest one being that instead of focusing on melee combat, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank straight up gives its adorable vegetable protagonist an arsenal of guns. This leads to some truly hilarious gameplay, in addition to fun mechanics like being able to shake down (literally) bank staff and hostages for money. The game operates on a system that builds upon itself with each day that passes in-game.

© Snoozy Kazoo

More specifically, each bank heist attempt at the Botanical Bank is timed, with the player needing to work on delving deeper and deeper into the bank. This is done, in part, by using the money you steal to acquire items that can help extend that timer even further. With the cash you earn, you’ll be able to browse the dark web and scoop up things like a radio jammer, diamond pickaxe, and C4.

As for the best way to rake in cash, based on my time with the demo, I found it effective to simply pay close attention to the timer, not go too far into the bank, remember my exit route, and make sure Turnip Boy is back at the armored vehicle he uses to crash into the bank with the money he’s collected before the time limit is up.

© Snoozy Kazoo

To keep things interesting, heists become increasingly more challenging the farther you progress both each in-game day, and within the bank itself. Foes range from humble security guards, to police, all the way to elite swat teams, all trying (and often failing) to put a stop to Turnip Boy’s shenanigans.

The variety of weapons on offer is also a delight, with a regular handgun, shotguns, and a fireworks launcher, to name a few. If chaos and destruction is your objective, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank gives you plenty of it even within the confines of its timed system and singular, yet ever-evolving, bank locale.

© Snoozy Kazoo

Where the previous game felt more like an open, explorative adventure, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank leans more into its roguelite elements. Similar to the previous game though, you’ll still be able to collect hats for Turnip Boy along with music cassettes. You’ll also encounter familiar faces from the first game, in addition to new characters with their own individual stories.

Currently, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is slated for a release sometime in 2023, though a specific release date has yet to be announced. To stay up-to-date on release date info, be sure to add the game to your Steam wishlist, and follow developer Snoozy Kazoo on social media platforms like Twitter.