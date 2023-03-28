Buzzard god roll - Destiny 2 Here are the perks you need on a Buzzard god roll to make this Sidearm worthwhile in PVE and PVP in Destiny 2.

Buzzard has returned to Destiny 2 and players are well underway farming their perfect god roll. For those with affection for Sidearms, the ideal Buzzard god roll will look different, whether you’re a PVP player on someone that prefers PVE. Regardless, these are our picks for this Kinetic-slot Sidearm.

PVP – Buzzard god roll

Buzzard has a near-perfect recoil pattern, which means you can focus your attention on its other weak areas. For this roll, it’s about bumping Range.

Buzzard - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Light Mag (Reload Speed +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion) Perk 2 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range Mod Adept Range / Quick Access Sling

Hammer-Forged Rifling adds on another 10 points to the Range stat while Light Mag adds 5 with the additional 10 to Reload Speed. If you’re worried about Stability, fish for Ricochet Rounds. With a Range Masterwork and Adept Range mod, you’ll have almost all everything sorted.

Perpetual Motion is just a lovely perk to have in Crucible. You’ll always be moving, which means you’ll always have this activated. The snappy handling and reload speed will help you move from cleaning up to the next defeat. For the other perk, Rangefinder remains a godsend. This will bump out the effective range and help you grab those kills that might have been previously unavailable.

Some alternatives would be Frenzy and Swashbuckler for the slight bump in damage or event Kinetic Tremors for the off chance you get it to proc.

PVE – Buzzard god roll

Let’s be honest, it’s unlikely you’re going to use a Sidearm in PVE activities unless you’re doing bounties or having a laugh. However, if for some reason these become the ideal damage dealers, then this is my pick for a Buzzard god roll.

Buzzard - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5, Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther) Perk 1 Pulse Monitor (Automatically reloads magazine and improves weapon handling when wounded - even when this weapon is stowed) Perk 2 Kinetic Tremors (Sustained kinetic damage to a target emits a shockwave that damages any nearby targets) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range Mod Adept Range / Minor Spec

As above, Hammer-Forged Rifling will help increase the Range. Throw on High-Caliber Rounds and Buzzard will have a better shot at staggering red bar enemies.

Now this might be a bit odd, but I’ve opted for Pulse Monitor and Kinetic Tremors. The idea being that in order you proc Kinetic Tremors, you need to expend quite a bit of the magazine. At this point, if you take enough damage, Pulse Monitor will activate and partially refill the magazine. This should help skip over the reload time.

If you’re a steady hand, Fourth Time’s the Charm will keep the ammo topped up. Plus, you can’t go wrong with Frenzy, Multikill Clip, and Swashbuckler in PVE activities.

A Buzzard god roll for PVP and PVE will look slightly different, but both will aim to increase the Range stat. Thanks to its decent recoil direction and Stability, you can focus your attention on other aspects of the weapon that might bother you. For more weapon recommendations, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide.