Apple Pay Later service launches Apple customers can now use Apple Pay to pay for purchases over time instead of all at once.

As announced earlier today, Apple has launched its new Pay Later service. With this, consumers can pay for purchases over time, spread between multiple smaller payments, rather than all at once. Touching on how this works further, an official post from Apple notes that users can split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest or added fees.

Additionally, users can apply for Apple Pay Later loans from $50 to $1,000 to use for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad, and with merchants that accept Apple Pay.

Apple today introduced Apple Pay Later in the U.S. Designed with users’ financial health in mind, Apple Pay Later allows users to split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees.2 Users can easily track, manage, and repay their Apple Pay Later loans in one convenient location in Apple Wallet.



Users can apply for Apple Pay Later loans of $50 to $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay. Starting today, Apple will begin inviting select users to access a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later, with plans to offer it to all eligible users in the coming months.

What’s nice about things like the Apple Pay Later loan is that users can apply within Wallet with no impact to their credit score outside of a soft credit pull done during the application process. Also, because Apple Pay Later is built into Wallet, users can “seamlessly view, track, and manage all of their loans in one place.”

To ensure users aren’t putting themselves in a bad financial position in terms of debt, they’ll be asked to link a debit card from Wallet as their loan repayment method according to the post from Apple “to help prevent users from taking on more debt to pay back loans, credit cards will not be accepted.”

