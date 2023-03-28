Dissection room power puzzle - Resident Evil 4 You have to calibrate power to unlock the Dissection room in Resident Evil 4. Our guide shows you how to solve it quickly.

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake features remixes of some of the original game's puzzles from 2005. To solve the reimagined Dissection room puzzle, you must reroute power through several channels. Follow our guide for an easy solution.

Dissection room puzzle

The Dissection room puzzle is one of three power-routing puzzles in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake. There are two solutions to these puzzles: one for playing on Assisted or Standard difficulty levels, and another for players going through the story on Hardcore or Professional difficulty levels.This guide provides both solutions to the Dissection room power puzzle. Reference the screenshots below to find the solution you need. You solve this puzzle by pressing each button until the bars on the screen match their appearance in our screenshots.

Here's the solution if you're playing on Assisted or Standard difficulty:

Dissection room puzzle solution: Assisted and Standard difficulty levels.

And here's the solution if you're playing on Hardcore or Professional:

Dissection room puzzle solution: Hardcore and Professional difficulty levels.

Shortly after you've gained access to the Dissection room, you'll have to make your way to the freezer, where another power puzzle awaits. It's optional, but you'll get your hands on a powerful weapon if you solve it.

We have dozens of walkthroughs and puzzle solutions to virtually all areas of Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake. Check out the Shacknews Resident Evil 4 strategy guide for solutions to the Freezer room puzzle and the Waste Disposal puzzle, which use the same power rerouting system as the Dissection room.