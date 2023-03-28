Waste Disposal power puzzle - Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil 4's Waste Disposal power puzzle is the third and final such puzzle in the game. Follow our guide to ace it.

Resident Evil 4's Waste Disposal puzzle can be solved in two ways: easily, with our solutions, or through extreme frustration. This guide will tell you how to dispose of the Waste Disposal power puzzle without wasting your time.

Waste Disposal power puzzle

If you've made it this far in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake, you've already solved the Dissection room puzzle and the Freezer room puzzle. The Waste Disposal room puzzle requires you to reroute power to open a lock, and Capcom's saved the trickiest of this puzzle type for last.

The idea is the same as before: Press buttons that match up to power routes on your screen such as 1, 2, and 3, such that all of the lightning bolt symbols light up. There's one solution to this puzzle if you're playing on Assisted or Standard, the game's lower difficulty levels, and another for those of you playing on Hardcore or Professional.

This puzzle is tough no matter your choice of difficulty, but our guide boils both solutions down to two screenshots. To solve the puzzle, press each button until the gates corresponding to each button are in the same position as the ones shown.

Reference this image if you're playing on Standard or Assisted:

Waste Disposal puzzle solution on Assisted and Standard difficulty levels.

Or use this image if you're playing on Hardcore or Professional:

Waste Disposal puzzle solution on Hardcore and Professional difficulty levels.

Now that you've opened the Waste Disposal room lock, you're near the end of the game. Hit up the Shacknews guide hub for Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake for walkthroughs to the game's final challenges, such as the Destroy the Blue Medallions 5 and Still More Pest Control blue note requests.