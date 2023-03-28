Shacknews post-review podcast on giving Resident Evil 4 Remake a 10 Members of the Shacknews team go into detail on why Resident Evil 4 Remake earned a 10 out of 10 score.

If you’re unfamiliar with Shacknews, you should know that the team doesn’t give 10 out of 10 scores lightly. In fact, Resident Evil 4 Remake recently went down in Shacknews history as being the very first game to earn a 10.

To dig deeper into why reviewer TJ Denzer settled on that score, he and other Resident Evil enthusiasts on the team including David L. Craddock and Greg Burke recently sat down to discuss all of the finer points on why Resident Evil 4 Remake is worthy of a 10 in a new post-review podcast.

Opening the discussion, it’s noted that the original version of Resident Evil 4 from 2005 was already in and of itself a fantastic game. So, one of the questions TJ asked when approaching the Resident Evil 4 Remake review was on what there is to improve upon with a game of Resident Evil 4’s caliber.

David then points out how Capcom could have adhered to the original and slapped a fresh coat of paint on it and it would have been great. However, it’s notable that they decided to go above and beyond in ways that really paid off. With this, Capcom managed to make Resident Evil 4 even better than it already was.

After being asked what was one of the first things that stood out in terms of Resident Evil 4 Remake being something special, TJ replies by talking about the village where the infamous mob fight scenes stars. “You have an option of not engaging them directly right away, you have an option of skirting and taking out stragglers on the outskirts of the huts. Like stealth, stealth and the knife combat were huge clicking points for me with this,” TJ explains.

To dig even deeper into everything that makes Resident Evil 4 Remake worthy of Shacknews' first 10 out of 10 score, be sure to listen to the full post-review podcast for it on the Shacknews YouTube channel.