Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition Nintendo Switch OLED revealed A new special edition Nintendo Switch OLED model is coming in celebration of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It was a great day for Zelda fans chomping at the bit for gameplay reveals from Tears of the Kingdom, but an even greater day for those hoping for a new special edition Switch for the game. During the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presentation today, Nintendo ended the presentation with the reveal of a special edition Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED. It will launch ahead of Tears of the Kingdom, at the end of April 2023.

Nintendo revealed the new Tears of the Kingdom edition Nintendo Switch OLED during a gameplay presentation on March 28, 2023. The new Nintendo Switch OLED features graphics from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will be available on April 28, 2023. Additionally, a Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Tears of the Kingdom Switch Carrying Case were also announced. These will come out on May 12, 2023.

The Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition will come out on April 28.

Source: Nintendo

This marks one of the first special edition versions of the Nintendo Switch OLED since it first came out in October 2021. While Nintendo has had a few major games since then, Tears of the Kingdom seemed like a no-brainer for a special edition of some kind. Meanwhile, the performance of the OLED, especially in Handheld Mode, seems like it will be a great fit for Tears of the Kingdom.

There were a lot of other things revealed during today’s Tears of the Kingdom gameplay presentation, including new abilities like Fuse. Be sure to check out our further coverage and stay tuned for more news and updates leading up to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s launch in May 2023.