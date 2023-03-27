ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 304 Tonight is the night we become Pokemon League champ!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, the time has finally come to take on the Pokemon league and see if we have what it takes to become champion in the Kanto region. During the last episode, we traveled to the Sevii Islands, a newly discovered island region. After checking out the islands we made our way to Viridian City and took down Giovanni, the gym leader as well as leader of Team Rocket.

We got our hands on our eighth and final gym badge. The last place to explore is Victory Road, a cave formation, which leads to Indigo Plateau and the Elite Four. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can pass our final test as a Pokemon trainer and become champion of the Kanto region!

Our final challenge as a Pokemon trainer is to defeat the Elite four and champion. Are we ready?

