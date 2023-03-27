Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

iOS 16.4 update launches, expanding SOS & Developer Program beta features

The 16.4 update for iOS devices also makes UI tweaks, bug fixes, and a few other performance improvements.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Apple
3

Apple has rolled out its latest major update for iOS devices. Update 16.4 brings the latest suite of changes, additions, and improvements for iPhones, iPads, and other Apple iOS devices. This new update expands emergency SOS features on iOS devices, as well as new Apple Developer Program beta capabilities. Outside of that, there were numerous bug fixes, a wealth of UI tweaks, and the addition of a few new minor features, including new emotes.

Apple released details about iOS Update 16.4 on its developer pages on March 27, 2023. There isn’t anything particularly huge in this update. Instead, it's a large collection of small updates, tweaks, and additions. Notably, the iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS features have been expanded to six new countries, including Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Apple said in a recent press release that the 16.4 update must be downloaded in order for the SOS features to work in these countries.

Apple iPhone 14's SOS features
Apple's iPhone 14 SOS features were expanded to six more countries as of the iOS 16.4 update.
Source: Apple

Additionally, Apple has expanded features of the Developer Program. Now developers can toggle beta settings directly from the Software Update menu in iOS settings, as described below:

In addition to these features, Apple pushed new improvements and tweaks for iCloud, keyboard, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and other UI-focused upgrades. You can read the entirety of the patch notes on Apple’s site. For more Apple news, keep it locked here at Shacknews.

