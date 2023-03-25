Weekend Discussion - March 25, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Relive the Pac-Man 99 Challenge Finals from PAX East.

Goodbye and hello!

After almost 26 years of adventures, Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokémon, Pikachu conclude their journey in the Pokémon anime. I can’t express how grateful I am to @rica_matsumoto3 ❤️ Thank you for everything, Ash and Pikachu. I will miss you both so much 😭❤️ #Anipoke #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/HupUepEK94 — Rafi (@ThePokeRaf) March 24, 2023

Ash Ketchum's journey has come to an end after more than 25 years.

Coming soon, an all-new journey begins.

Look Inside

Today, we lost a visionary.



Gordon Moore, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/bAiBAtmd9K — Intel (@intel) March 25, 2023

RIP to the co-founder of Intel, a true visionary.

SANCTUARY!

Hell welcomes all.



The #DiabloIV Open Beta is live NOW. pic.twitter.com/MuE4UKszew — Diablo (@Diablo) March 24, 2023

Share your Diablo 4 open beta stories, if any.

Weekend grooves

BIA, take us home!

Wait, why does this beat sound so familiar?

Well, if you're producer Timbaland and you're gonna steal, might as well steal from yourself, am I right?

