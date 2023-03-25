Weekend Discussion - March 25, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
EatSports
Relive the Pac-Man 99 Challenge Finals from PAX East.
Goodbye and hello!
After almost 26 years of adventures, Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokémon, Pikachu conclude their journey in the Pokémon anime. I can’t express how grateful I am to @rica_matsumoto3 ❤️ Thank you for everything, Ash and Pikachu. I will miss you both so much 😭❤️ #Anipoke #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/HupUepEK94— Rafi (@ThePokeRaf) March 24, 2023
Ash Ketchum's journey has come to an end after more than 25 years.
Coming soon, an all-new journey begins.
Look Inside
Today, we lost a visionary.— Intel (@intel) March 25, 2023
Gordon Moore, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/bAiBAtmd9K
RIP to the co-founder of Intel, a true visionary.
SANCTUARY!
Hell welcomes all.— Diablo (@Diablo) March 24, 2023
The #DiabloIV Open Beta is live NOW. pic.twitter.com/MuE4UKszew
Share your Diablo 4 open beta stories, if any.
Weekend grooves
BIA, take us home!
Wait, why does this beat sound so familiar?
Well, if you're producer Timbaland and you're gonna steal, might as well steal from yourself, am I right?
-
