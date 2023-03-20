Does Diablo 4 Beta progress carry over? Players are hoping to continue their journey from the closed beta into Diablo 4's next beta.

The release of Diablo 4 is creeping ever closer and in a bid to get as much hands-on time as possible, players are digging deep into the various betas. There’s already been a closed beta and there’s set to be an open beta for Diablo 4 shortly. The question on many gamer’s keystrokes is: does my Diablo 4 beta progress carry over?

Diablo 4 beta progress

Good news everyone! Your progress in the early access beta will carry over to the Diablo 4 open beta. Anything you did in the first beta will be present in the next. Didn’t quite manage to hit Level 20 on one character? Continue the grind where you left off.

Over 1 million people got to 20 or higher in the Early Access Beta in #DiabloIV!



Progress from Early Access Beta carries over into Open Beta next weekend so if you didn't hit the Level 20, you still can! :) https://t.co/GjkyTZemWk — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) March 20, 2023

This news comes from the proverbial horse’s mouth. Adam Fletcher, Global Community Development Director for Diablo, took to Twitter to inform players that progress from the Early Access Beta (closed beta) carries over to the open beta. This next beta is scheduled for the upcoming weekend, March 25 to March 27.

For those that do manage to hit Level 20, they will receive a unique item when Diablo 4 launches on June 6, 2023. The unique item? A backpack with a wolf snuggled up in a red blanket. If that’s not reason enough to take advantage of the Diablo 4 beta progress, I don’t know what is. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on the highly anticipated next entry in the series.