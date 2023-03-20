ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 302 Put on your sunscreen as we travel through the Sevii Islands in Pokemon Leaf Green!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re taking another step in our quest to be the Pokemon League Champion in Pokemon Leaf Green. During the last Leaf Green episode, we made our way down the coastline, traveled through the Seafoam Islands, and took down Blaine, the Cinnabar Island gym leader. This time around, we’re taking a slight detour to the Sevii Islands, an island region that has a variety of locales.

I have never gone to all of the Sevii Islands but that’s going to change in this playthrough. There are quite a few legendary Pokemon that call the Sevii Islands home, so we’ll be going after some big game during the journey. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can make our way through the Sevii Islands and get our last Pokemon league badge!

The Sevii Islands have all kinds of places to explore. Bill, the Pokemon fan let us know the islands existed!

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up is more of our Paper Mario playthrough. Paper Mario is a great role playing game as well as giving me time to perform all my Mario voices. Wario Land 3 is taking a week off from the show since I'm going to Boston for PAX East Wednesday night. Stevetendo show schedule should be back to normal next week with Pokemon, Paper Mario, and Wario Land 3 so stay tuned.

