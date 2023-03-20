Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Amazon plans 9,000 more layoffs

Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy informed staff of the upcoming layoffs in a letter to employees.
Donovan Erskine
Amazon
Earlier this year, multiple tech companies announced massive layoffs to their workforces. Among these was Amazon, which announced a staggering 18,000 job cuts in January. Unfortunately, it appears as though the e-commerce giant isn’t quite finished laying off workers. According to an internal memo, Amazon is preparing to lay off 9,000 more employees.

Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy sent a letter to employees in which he announced the company’s plans to cut 9,000 more jobs. The letter was obtained by multiple outlets and reads as follows:

The brick exterior of an Amazon Store.

Source: Amazon

The company blames this round of layoffs on accelerated growth during a previous economical landscape. This was a common reason given for layoffs, as Google made the same point when it laid off 12,000 employees in January.

It was in January that Amazon announced that it would be laying off 18,000 employees. With this new round of layoffs, that brings Amazon’s total to 21,000 layoffs in the first few months of the calendar year. The previous batch of cuts was said to mainly impact Amazon Store workers and PXT departments. It’s unclear what portions of the company are being affected by this month’s layoffs. If more information comes out about the situation, we’ll be sure to update this article.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 20, 2023 9:20 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Amazon plans 9,000 more layoffs

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 20, 2023 9:26 AM

      it's amazing how companies having to lay off thousands of people is seemingly never an executive leadership failure

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 20, 2023 9:28 AM

        "We got it wrong; sorry. Now excuse me while I enjoy my massive salary and stock in one of my three homes (I work remotely, exclusively)."

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 20, 2023 4:11 PM

        When your job is to maximize shareholder value and you do that by staffing up when everyone was stuck at home and ordering online more than ever, and then letting them go when the demand has diminished, that’s leadership success

        • moshman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 20, 2023 4:17 PM

          that's nice if every employee were a robot, the manner amazon makes people expandable is by design

