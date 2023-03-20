Amazon plans 9,000 more layoffs Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy informed staff of the upcoming layoffs in a letter to employees.

Earlier this year, multiple tech companies announced massive layoffs to their workforces. Among these was Amazon, which announced a staggering 18,000 job cuts in January. Unfortunately, it appears as though the e-commerce giant isn’t quite finished laying off workers. According to an internal memo, Amazon is preparing to lay off 9,000 more employees.

Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy sent a letter to employees in which he announced the company’s plans to cut 9,000 more jobs. The letter was obtained by multiple outlets and reads as follows:



Source: Amazon

For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount. This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole. However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount.

The company blames this round of layoffs on accelerated growth during a previous economical landscape. This was a common reason given for layoffs, as Google made the same point when it laid off 12,000 employees in January.

It was in January that Amazon announced that it would be laying off 18,000 employees. With this new round of layoffs, that brings Amazon’s total to 21,000 layoffs in the first few months of the calendar year. The previous batch of cuts was said to mainly impact Amazon Store workers and PXT departments. It’s unclear what portions of the company are being affected by this month’s layoffs. If more information comes out about the situation, we’ll be sure to update this article.