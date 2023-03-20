Razer Interhaptics announces new universal haptics SDK at GDC 2023 Interhaptics' new SDK allows developers to create haptic experiences for a wide range of hardware, including PS5 DualSense and Meta Quest 2 controllers.

Razer’s Interhaptics subsidiary has announced a major step forward with the launch a new SDK for developers. With the launch of this SDK, Interhaptics now supports the development of haptic experiences for a larger array of supported hardware, including PS4 and PS5 controllers, Meta Quest 2 controllers, and, of course, applicable Razer accessories. It comes alongside the announcement of new directional haptics that will be utilized in the upcoming Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset. A waiting list for a dev kit on the new headset has also been launched.

Razer and Interhaptics announced the release of the new universal haptics SDK as part of its reveals at GDC 2023.

With today’s announcement, Interhaptics, the leading haptic technology platform, has expanded its support to include PlayStation 5*, PlayStation 4, Meta Quest 2, X-input controllers, iOS, and Android devices for game engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine. Additionally, the haptic composer software has been upgraded to include in-app testing for DualSense wireless controllers for PS5 and select Razer HyperSense headsets.

Source: Interhaptics

With the launch of this new universal haptics SDK, Razer and Interhaptics are turning attention towards preparing for one of Razer’s most advanced headsets yet: The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset. A waiting list for the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Dev Kit with programmable directional HD haptics is up now on the Interhaptics website and Interhaptics General Manager Eric Vezzoli was excited to speak to what comes next in haptics design for the company:

At Razer, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming, and we know that haptics plays an essential role in creating the most immersive gaming experiences. With the introduction of directional HD haptic feedback for our HyperSense headsets, we’re bringing PC gaming and VR to a previously unachievable level of player immersion. Players will now be able to physically feel effects as games creator intended, extending compatibility of our toolsets to a near universal level across game engines and haptic-compatible hardware.

With PlayStation’s hardware moving heavily into the use of haptics on the DualSense and especially the recently released PS VR2, it seems like a good time for third party developers to also be on board in designing hardware with haptics technology in mind. As Razer launches these new technologies, stay tuned for more coverage of them in upcoming hardware and software.