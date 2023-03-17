Starfield won't include any sex, but drugs and rock 'n roll are still on the table Bethesda's upcoming RPG will skip out on the love-making.

Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield is one of the most highly-anticipated video game releases of 2023. A new IP, this planet-jumping RPG will bring the studio’s sensibilities to a sci-fi setting. While the game is expected to feature a lot of RPG staples, players should leave their expectations at the door if they’re hoping to get down and dirty with various people and creatures throughout the galaxy. Following a new rating, it’s been confirmed that there will be no sex in Starfield.

The major revelation about the state of sexual affairs in Starfield came after the game received its rating from the Australian Classification Board. The game was given an 18+ rating, which is expected for games with violence and other adult themes. The graph used to determine its rating indicates that Starfield includes a lot of violence, some adult language, and mature themes. However, it’s explicitly stated that Starfield will not include any sex.



Source: Bethesda Softworks

The fact that Starfield will not have any sex isn’t too shocking, given the studio’s past. Bethesda games have had implied sex at best, but no full-on sex scenes. That said, the rating does indicate that there is some very light nudity in Starfield. This could be as much as revealing clothing or implied nudity.

Interestingly enough, “drug use” has the highest impact on Starfield’s rating. Bethesda has put fictional drugs of some kind in a lot of its games, and it looks like there will be no shortage of the good stuff in Starfield, either.

The lack of sex probably won’t have much bearing on the quality of Starfield, but it’s certainly worth noting given that the game is meant to be an immersive RPG, and romance plays a part in that immersion. We’re set to get a proper Starfield news dump this summer when Bethesda holds a showcase dedicated to the upcoming RPG.