Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 17: Steam Deck and the Steam Spring Sale

It's that time again. Uncle Gabe is back for more cash, because the Steam Spring Sale is underway. Many of the top games in the world are on sale, some with their biggest discounts to date. Notably, the sale also extends to the handheld Steam Deck, the first time that Valve's machine has seen a discount from its storefront. While 10 percent might not be much when it comes to regularly retail priced titles, it can mean bigger savings on an expensive handheld.

While the Steam Spring Sale is exciting, it's important to note that just because there's a title featured there doesn't mean it's the best value. Be sure to shop around, because stores like Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, Gamesplanet, Gamebillet, and others may have a better discount. Shop wisely this weekend.

Plus, enjoy some of the freebies going around right now. The Wonderlands prequel Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is absolutely free on Steam right now, so claim it while you can. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is in the middle of a free multiplayer weekend. Plus, Anno 1800 is free to play for the next week.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: There is No Light, Jack Move, Love Esquire, Impostor Factory, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Gal*Gun 2 Fanatical Edition, Tunguska: The Visitation, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, I See Red, Bound By Blades, Trigon: Space Story, Cathedral, Freebird Adventures Triple Pack, Lake, Perfect Gold, Gamedec Definitive Edition, Chicken Police: Paints it RED, and The Letter. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Biomutant, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Demon Turf, Hero's Hour, Edge of Eternity, Rogue Lords, Monster Crown, and Golden Light. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 for Control Ultimate Edition, Syberia: The World Before, Prey for the Gods, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Batora: Lost Haven, Sable, Dreamscaper, and Call of the Sea. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Monster League, All-Star Fruit Racing, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Super Indie Karts, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, and Zeepkist. Pay $20 or more to also receive Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Spring Sale.

Steam

The Steam Spring Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is the case every time we do this dance, some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks, so please understand. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments and I'll make sure to add it in post, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

Among the deals is the Steam Deck, which is the first time that Valve's handheld has received a discount. All models are currently 10% off. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details.

No more delays! We're diving into the deals! Here we go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Source: Dotemu

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Source: Fatshark

Hitman: World of Assassination

Source: I/O Interactive

Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition

Source: Xbox Game Studios

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Source: Gameloft

Bear and Breakfast

Source: Armor Games Studios

Turbo Golf Racing

Source: Secret Mode

Super Meat Boy Forever

Source: Team Meat

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.