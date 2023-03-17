Diablo 4 Open Beta start and end times, how to get access Here is when the Diablo 4 Open Beta will start and end, and how you can play it.

Diablo 4 is the long-awaited new installment in Blizzard’s action RPG series. Set to launch this summer, fans will have a chance to go hands-on with the game early through an Open Beta. It will only be available for a temporary period and certain players will be able to jump in earlier than others. We’ll give you all the details on the Diablo 4 Open Beta, including how long it will run and how you can access it.

Diablo 4 Open Beta start and end times



Source: Blizzard

The Diablo 4 Open Beta starts on March 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. It will end on March 26, 2023, at the same time. All players are free to download from Battle Net or the Xbox/PlayStation store and enjoy the beta during this period.

Those that pre-order Diablo 4 can play the Open Beta a week earlier from March 17 to March 19. It will open at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on March 17 and close at that same time on March 19. This will allow them to double up on their playtime as they’ll have two full weekends to explore everything the Diablo 4 beta has to offer.

The Diablo 4 beta lets players experience the early portion of the game. Blizzard has confirmed that the prologue and the entirety of Act 1 are featured in the beta.

Those are the start and end times for the Diablo 4 Open Beta, as well as how you can get early access to it. We’re not far from the game’s full release, as Diablo 4 is set to launch on June 6, 2023. It’s just one of several high-profile games coming this summer. To keep up with it all, be sure to visit our 2023 video game release schedule.