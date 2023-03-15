ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 301 More Wario and treasure hunting in Wario Land 3.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re putting our explorer hat back on and helping Wario find treasure in Wario Land 3. Wario needs to find treasures to progress in the game as well as gaining new abilities. There will be points in the adventure where you need to find certain treasure chests that have items/tools for progression.

For example, you have to find the treasure chest with the flippers inside that will let Wario swim. During the last Wario Land episode, we found a treasure chest that gave Wario the ability to throw enemies. We needed that ability to get through certain blocks. We also defeated a mini boss in a game of Soccer in one of the worst mini boss fights I have seen. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, Find out if we take another step in helping Wario get out of his music box prison.

Who knew being a treasure hunter could be so difficult?

