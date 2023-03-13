ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 299 Fun in the sun on Cinnabar Island in Pokemon Leaf Green!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going to try and take down another gym leader in Pokemon Leaf Green. In the last Pokemon episode, we assumed the role of the Police and took down Team Rocket in Saffron City.We also located the Saffron City gym and defeated Sabrina, the Psychic-type gym leader. We deserve a little vacation after doing all that and luckily the next gym happens to be on Cinnabar Island. There are plenty of trainers to battle along the way. That will help in the long run since the Sabrina battle was another tough contest. Our team should have the advantage against Blaine and his Fire-type Pokemon.

There are other locations strewn throughout Kanto that we can train our party, such as the Power Plant and Seafoam Islands. There are plenty of powerful Pokemon in these places so we’ll have to be on guard. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can win our seventh Pokemon League badge!

Our next gym battle is against Blaine. Will we be able to douse his Fire-type Pokemon?

