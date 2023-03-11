Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - March 11, 2023

The Arc World Tour, Conker, Resident Evil, and more for your Saturday.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Checking in on the Arc World Tour

The finals for Guilty Gear Strive and DNF Duel are getting ready to air. We're also expecting news from this event, so come back to Shacknews later tonight for more.

Poof!

We're in for some fun on Monday!

Squirrel!

Matt McMuscles takes a look back at Conker's Bad Fur Day.

Evil evolved

We're going to have a lot to say about Resident Evil 4 in the weeks ahead.

Weekend grooves

Miley Cyrus, take us home!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

