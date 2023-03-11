Weekend Discussion - March 11, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Checking in on the Arc World Tour

The finals for Guilty Gear Strive and DNF Duel are getting ready to air. We're also expecting news from this event, so come back to Shacknews later tonight for more.

Poof!

EXCLUSIVE‼️



Footage from inside the Silicon Valley Bank pic.twitter.com/CfEKtHMA9p — Zhao DaShuai 无条件爱国🇨🇳 (@zhao_dashuai) March 11, 2023

We're in for some fun on Monday!

Squirrel!

Matt McMuscles takes a look back at Conker's Bad Fur Day.

Evil evolved

Almost 20 years apart pic.twitter.com/N5rcHhe4sY — 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@PolyDepression) March 10, 2023

We're going to have a lot to say about Resident Evil 4 in the weeks ahead.

Weekend grooves

Miley Cyrus, take us home!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!