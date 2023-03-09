Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.3 addresses Strand Hunter's double-damage Super Hotfix 7.0.0.3 patch notes outline several other fixes including one for players stuck on the Hypernet Current Strike Lightfall campaign mission.

Destiny 2 has received another update in the form of Hotfix 7.0.0.3. The patch notes reveal a few fixes to various aspects of the game, including one that might cause Hunters some consternation. Apparently, the Strand Super’s light attack will no longer be dealing its hidden double damage. There is also a fix to various armor mods and more. Check out the patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.3 patch notes



Source: Bungie

The good news about the Hunter’s Strand Super is that the entire length of rope will now deal critical strike damage, not just the dart. This should make its damage more consistent, which may alleviate the blow of having its double damage removed. Read the patch notes below or over on Bungie.net.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Fixed an issue where the Silkstrike Super’s Light attack was doing hidden double damage. We´ve removed the critical strike at the tip of the dart and instead granted the critical-strike behavior to the full length of the dart. The damage has been tuned to compensate.

Fixed an issue where Arcstrider´s Disorienting Blow melee ability was not costing energy on hit.

Fixed an issue where the Lightfall quest previously only tracked the campaign version of the Hypernet Current strike. It will now progress upon completion of any version of the strike.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue that caused the Commendations screen to crash.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where the Manticore, Season of the Seraph´s Season Pass Destiny Exotic weapon was missing from collections.

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where element-focused armor mods would deactivate when spawning into an activity or respawning after death.

Fixed an issue where the seasonal artifact could cost Glimmer to reset.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger armor mods were incorrectly activating in Crucible game modes.

Fixed an issue where players were able to duplicate ammo drops.

The other good news from this hotfix is that you should no longer crash when you view the Commendation page and resetting the Artifact should not cost Glimmer. Check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more coverage of the latest expansion and seasons.