ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 296

Strap in as our Pokemon Leaf Green playthrough continues!
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
We’re continuing our journey in Pokemon Leaf Green tonight on the Stevetendo show. During the last Pokemon episode, we explored the Safari Zone in Fuchsia City, and defeated Koga, the gym leader who specializes in Poison-type Pokemon. That being said, the team might need some training, as the battle with Koga was a little tougher than expected. However, there are plenty of trainers on the Cycling Road as well as in Saffron City.

Saffron City is the home of the Silph company and the Fighting Dojo. It’s also home to the next gym leader, Sabrina, who uses Psychic type Pokemon. Our first plan of attack in Saffron City is the Fighting Dojo and then Silph Co. That way we have plenty of leveling up opportunities in town as well as seeing if we can actually beat the trainers ahead. It will also be a good test to see if we're ready to fight Sabrina as she is one of the tougher gym leaders. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, find out if we take another step forward in becoming the Pokemon League champion!

Pokemon Leaf Green Playthrough
After an interesting teleportation puzzle, our reward is challenging Sabrina. 
©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is more of our Paper Mario playthrough. One of my least favorite locations in Paper Mario, Flower Fields, is the next destination. Wednesday night has more Wario Land 3 playthrough. I didn't remember that Wario Land 3 has so much Metroidvania elements in it, like finding flippers to swim and then returning to the water levels.

Here’s an easy way to show your support for the Shacknews Twitch channel. Use Prime Gaming to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss out on any of our great shows. You might be having a bad week and forget that the Stevetendo show is on. By using Prime Gaming, you’ll always be covered so you don’t miss out on your favorite shows! Shacknews has got you covered for classic games, indie games, pop culture and everything in-between! The Stevetendo show is getting closer to 300 episodes and I want to thank the viewers of the show that allow me to play classic games, put my own spin on them, and have fun for a few hours.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

