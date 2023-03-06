ShackStream: Meg's Monster tests a creature's babysitting skills on Indie-licious We're the strongest monster in the underworld, but if we can't keep a little girl from crying, our world is toast on today's episode of Indie-licious.

Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you’re a big, bad beast without compare. Ya gotta do what ya gotta do if it means looking after everything you care about. In the case of Meg’s Monster, that means looking after a little girl caught in the underworld, lest she cry and erase all existence as our monster knows it! We’ll be playing it on Indie-licious today to find out if our creature is more than just burly bulk and a scary face.

Meg’s Monster comes to us from Odencat, who are the developers and publishers of the game. The game came out on PC on March 2, 2023, and is also available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms. In this game, players take on the role of an all-powerful monster. You have the mightiest strength and 99,999 HP. You’re basically a superboss! But you won’t be crushing adventurers. No, you’ll be tending to a little girl that got lost, and with good reason. If she cries, it will erase the underworld!

Join us as we jump into Meg’s Monster on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch the livestream below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Putting the spotlight on indie games for y’all is what this show is all about and I’m happy to have any folks who want to stop by. If you want to support Indie-licious and other ShackStreams like it, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can do it for free with an Amazon Prime subscription by linking it to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming. That gets you a free Twitch sub to use as you please. Why not subscribe to Shacknews on Amazon’s dime?

Meg seems to have a pretty good monster to look after here. Find out if we can keep her safe as we go live with Meg’s Monster on Indie-licious shortly!