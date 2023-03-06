Redfall supports crossplay between Xbox and PC Arkane Studios has confirmed full crossplay support for Redfall.

We’re just a couple of months from the release of Redfall, Arkane Studios’ co-op vampire hunting game. The studio recently provided a slew of new details about Redfall’s gameplay and story, and has now divulged even more information about the player experience. Arkane Studios has confirmed that Redfall will support crossplay between its Xbox and PC versions.

Arkane Studios posted a new Q&A in which it answered common questions from fans in its Discord about Redfall ahead of its release this May. When asked about the possibility of being able to play with friends on different platforms, Arkane responded with “Yes, you can definitely play with your friends on Steam friends on Game Pass!” In a Tweet, the studio further clarified that Redfall’s Xbox, PC Game Pass, and Steam versions will all support crossplay with each other.



Source: Bethesda

As a first-party Microsoft game, Redfall will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one. Microsoft has also had an emphasis on ensuring crossplay functionality for its first-party titles, so it’s no surprise that Redfall will have such a feature at launch. Games like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite launched with similar compatibility. Redfall will not come to the PlayStation or Switch families of systems.

In the full Q&A, Arkane Studios also answers questions about character customization, combat, and story progression. While fans will be reassured to learn about Redfall’s crossplay functionality, there are still some concerns about the fact that the game requires players to always be connected to the internet. This stipulation even extends to those playing by themselves. For more Redfall news as we get closer to its May, 2023 release date, stick with us here on Shacknews.