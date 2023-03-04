Weekend Discussion - March 4, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
AAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!!!
Welcome to the #DBFZ World Tour 2022/2023 Finals!— Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) March 4, 2023
📺 https://t.co/2pKB1bW3KQ#DBFZWT2022 pic.twitter.com/oDBxjxk6OP
We go to electronic sports, where the Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion will be crowned this weekend! It's happening now, so go check it out!
Speaking of Dragon Ball Z...
Yamcha'd
Fresh off crowning a new Worst Fighting Game, Matt McMuscles is back on the hunt, starting with this crappy DBZ fighter.
Scenes from Emerald City Comic Con
Out here at #ECCC!!— Katy Bentz @ ECCC (@KatyBentz) March 4, 2023
The first person that finds me today and tomorrow, I'll give you a personalized signed print! ☺️#LifeIsStrange #stephsstory #emeraldcitycomiccon pic.twitter.com/lQL7TuJ5pP
Hello, friend Katy Bentz from Life is Strange!
The Scream reunion we all needed 🔪 #ECCC pic.twitter.com/HXbdL56xln— Emerald City Comic Con (@emeraldcitycon) March 4, 2023
Heartwarming Scream scene ahead of next week's new movie.
Best cosplay the black knight from Monty Python, and the holy Grail. it’s only a flesh wound. #cosplay #ECCC2023 #ECCC #emeraldcitycomiccon #cosplayer #MontyPython pic.twitter.com/40tQnZXvvO— Wink❤️💛💚💙💜✨ @Eccc (@Winkonthings) March 3, 2023
It's just a flesh wound!
Who's hungry for some Midnight Munchies this weekend? #ECCC 🍟 ft. writing by @sheepishwolfy!! 🧡❤️🧡 pic.twitter.com/Y0itIOHtLH— Kale✨ ECCC E15 (@_KalesBug) March 2, 2023
The Colonel Sanders dating simulator taken to its logical conclusion.
#Snake and #Kaz #MissionAccomplished #Eccc2023 See you soon! pic.twitter.com/QCm3yNxNCD— Robin Atkin Downes (@Robin_A_Downes) March 3, 2023
SNAAAAAAAAAAAKE!
Streaming #ECCC panels today? Peep this thread for deets: https://t.co/gQu8NXROHd— Emerald City Comic Con (@emeraldcitycon) March 4, 2023
If you can't make it to ECCC, be sure to check out some of today's streams!
One more peek at Frost Fatales
If you missed the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe run from Friday morning, check this out. It's interesting to see how speedrunning for this game has totally changed now that it's possible to turn items off.
Weekend grooves
Nicki Minaj, take us home!
That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
