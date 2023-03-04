Weekend Discussion - March 4, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

We go to electronic sports, where the Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion will be crowned this weekend! It's happening now, so go check it out!

Speaking of Dragon Ball Z...

Fresh off crowning a new Worst Fighting Game, Matt McMuscles is back on the hunt, starting with this crappy DBZ fighter.

Scenes from Emerald City Comic Con

Out here at #ECCC!!



The first person that finds me today and tomorrow, I'll give you a personalized signed print! ☺️#LifeIsStrange #stephsstory #emeraldcitycomiccon pic.twitter.com/lQL7TuJ5pP — Katy Bentz @ ECCC (@KatyBentz) March 4, 2023

Hello, friend Katy Bentz from Life is Strange!

The Scream reunion we all needed 🔪 #ECCC pic.twitter.com/HXbdL56xln — Emerald City Comic Con (@emeraldcitycon) March 4, 2023

Heartwarming Scream scene ahead of next week's new movie.

The Colonel Sanders dating simulator taken to its logical conclusion.

Streaming #ECCC panels today? Peep this thread for deets: https://t.co/gQu8NXROHd — Emerald City Comic Con (@emeraldcitycon) March 4, 2023

If you can't make it to ECCC, be sure to check out some of today's streams!

One more peek at Frost Fatales

If you missed the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe run from Friday morning, check this out. It's interesting to see how speedrunning for this game has totally changed now that it's possible to turn items off.

Weekend grooves

Nicki Minaj, take us home!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!