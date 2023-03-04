Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - March 4, 2023

Dragon Ball FighterZ, Frost Fatales, and we check in on Emerald City Comic Con.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

AAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!!!

We go to electronic sports, where the Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion will be crowned this weekend! It's happening now, so go check it out!

Speaking of Dragon Ball Z...

Yamcha'd

Fresh off crowning a new Worst Fighting Game, Matt McMuscles is back on the hunt, starting with this crappy DBZ fighter.

Scenes from Emerald City Comic Con

Hello, friend Katy Bentz from Life is Strange!

Heartwarming Scream scene ahead of next week's new movie.

It's just a flesh wound!

The Colonel Sanders dating simulator taken to its logical conclusion.

SNAAAAAAAAAAAKE!

If you can't make it to ECCC, be sure to check out some of today's streams!

One more peek at Frost Fatales

If you missed the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe run from Friday morning, check this out. It's interesting to see how speedrunning for this game has totally changed now that it's possible to turn items off.

Weekend grooves

Nicki Minaj, take us home!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

