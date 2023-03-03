Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 3: PlayStation Mega March

We're starting off March on more of a low key note. There aren't many blockbuster sales, but you can find good savings on a handful of the best games across all consoles. PlayStation is holding the Mega March sale, headlined by games like Cyberpunk 2077 and a pair of Final Fantasy heavy hitters with FF7 Remake and Final Fantasy 14 Online.
Over at Xbox, you can find some fine premium editions of games in the Super Saver sale, as well as some strong bundles. Nintendo is still celebrating the best of Aspyr, along with the best from WB Games. There's also a Dotemu sale happening, which includes a strong discount on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Truberbrook - FREE!
- Guts 'N Goals - FREE!
- Sudden Strike 4 Complete Collection - FREE!
- Insurgency: Sandstorm [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Super Saver
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle [Xbox Series X] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (75% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Xbox Series X] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Alan Wake [Xbox Series X] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ghostrunner [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
- Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Road 96 [Xbox Series X] - $6.99 (65% off)
- The Chant [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Bundles Series
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle - $37.49 (75% off)
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - $22.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $9.99 (90% off)
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack - $14.87 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Bundle (Valhalla + Odyssey + Origins) - $47.99 (70% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1+2+3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1&2 Combo Pack - $11.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Bundles Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Check out a full list of DLCs and add-ons on sale during the PlayStation Level Up Sale.
- Weekend Offer
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (34% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Mega March
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [PS5] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $62.99 (30% off)
- Saints Row [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- NEO: The World Ends with You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (65% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $29.61 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Unpacking [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serial Cleaners [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $2.49 (90% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mega March Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $6.99 (65% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Soundfall [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Road 96 [PS5/PS4] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- XCOM 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Knight Squad 2 - $9.74 (35% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Patapon 2 Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mafia Definitive Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Aspyr & Friends Sale
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $15.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $19.49 (35% off)
- World War Z - $25.99 (35% off)
- Redout 2 Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Circus Electrique - $11.99 (40% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $14.99 (70% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $5.99 (80% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Torchlight 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $23.99 (40% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $21.99 (45% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Lord of the Rings Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Holiday Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- No Man's Sky - $44.99 (25% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $10.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soundfall - $11.99 (60% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 3: PlayStation Mega March