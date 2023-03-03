Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 3: PlayStation Mega March

The madness has begun for PlayStation, while Xbox is going into Super Saver mode and Nintendo is backed by Turtle Power.
Ozzie Mejia
We're starting off March on more of a low key note. There aren't many blockbuster sales, but you can find good savings on a handful of the best games across all consoles. PlayStation is holding the Mega March sale, headlined by games like Cyberpunk 2077 and a pair of Final Fantasy heavy hitters with FF7 Remake and Final Fantasy 14 Online.

Over at Xbox, you can find some fine premium editions of games in the Super Saver sale, as well as some strong bundles. Nintendo is still celebrating the best of Aspyr, along with the best from WB Games. There's also a Dotemu sale happening, which includes a strong discount on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

