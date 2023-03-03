Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 3: PlayStation Mega March

We're starting off March on more of a low key note. There aren't many blockbuster sales, but you can find good savings on a handful of the best games across all consoles. PlayStation is holding the Mega March sale, headlined by games like Cyberpunk 2077 and a pair of Final Fantasy heavy hitters with FF7 Remake and Final Fantasy 14 Online.

Over at Xbox, you can find some fine premium editions of games in the Super Saver sale, as well as some strong bundles. Nintendo is still celebrating the best of Aspyr, along with the best from WB Games. There's also a Dotemu sale happening, which includes a strong discount on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold

Xbox Live Gold

PlayStation

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus

Nintendo Switch

