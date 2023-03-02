Nintendo reveals Mario Switch bundle for MAR10 Day The Mario Switch bundle comes with the choice of a free Mario game.

With us officially in March, we’re not far away from MAR10 Day (March 10), where Nintendo and the gaming world celebrate the iconic Italian plumber. Instead of waiting until the exact date, The Big N is celebrating its mascot all month long with sales and exclusive offers. As part of MAR10 Day, Nintendo is releasing a new Switch bundle that comes with a free Mario game of the buyer’s choice.

The Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle was revealed in an official Nintendo news release through Business Wire. The bundle comes with the Mario Edition Switch, which sports two red Joy-Cons. Most notably, those that buy the bundle will get to choose between one of three Mario games: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey. The game that players pick can be downloaded at no additional cost. The bundle also includes some stickers based on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.



Source: Nintendo

“With a wide variety of activities all month long, we want all of Mario’s fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. “We hope fans of all ages will find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create long-lasting memories that will put smiles on their faces – whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood.”

The Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle costs $299.99 USD and will be available starting on March 10, 2023. Nintendo has also revealed that it will be releasing Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC will be launching on March 9. We’ll be covering all things Mario as the character’s special day draws near.