Unboxing the Limited-Edition Destiny 2: Lightfall Collection from SteelSeries & KontrolFreek A mysterious Destiny 2 box has appeared in the lead up to Lightfall. Let's see what's inside.

Destiny 2: Lightfall, the game’s next major expansion, is here but we had a bit of a surprise prior to its launch. Our own Head of Video Production Greg Burke received a mysterious box in the mail. This box was emblazoned with the Destiny 2: Lightfall imagery, including several of the main characters of this latest update. What’s inside? Let’s take a look at the unboxing video below!

“What’s in the box!” you likely yelled at your screen. Well, this box is full of good things from SteelSeries and KontrolFreek. The box contained a SteelSeries QCK Prism cloth gaming mousepad, which features a light-up edge and Lightfall-inspired imagery. There’s the Traveler front and center, with the line work and symbols players have seen in the lead up to Destiny 2’s latest major release.

Next up, the care package surprised us with the Aerox 5 Wireless mouse and the mighty Arctis 7+ Wireless headset. The wireless mouse features an ultra-lightweight design thanks to its honeycombed chassis, nine programmable buttons, and 10 zones of lighting that can be adjusted to match your needs. The wireless battery has 180 hours of life and can even hit 40 hours of use off of only a 15-minute charge.

As for the Arctis 7+ Wireless headset, this beautiful piece works with PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and mobile devices wirelessly and utilizes lossless 2.6 GHz wireless audio for low-lantency gaming. Players on Xbox Series X and Series S can connect it via a 3.5mm cable. The rechargeable battery offers 30 hours of playtime and can get 3 hours of charge after being connected for only 15 minutes. All of these products come with a free Destiny 2: Lightfall in-game Viral Celebration emote and Luminescent Precision emblem.

The care package also included KontrolFreek performance thumbsticks for PlayStation and Xbox controllers. For those who might be unaware, these thumbsticks act as enhancers to the analogue sticks, providing more grip, which in turn helps your accuracy. Players can choose to have a mid-rise or high-rise level based on their personal preferences. These performance thumbsticks are Strand-green and feature the Destiny logo. There was also a helpful carry case for the performance thumbsticks in the shape of the Traveler that contained purple performance thumbsticks.

If you want to grab some of these for yourself, you can do so by visiting the SteelSeries site. There’s also the KontrolFreek site where you can find the performance thumbsticks and more. Take a look at the Shacknews YouTube channel for more unboxing videos.