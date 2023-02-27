ShackStream: Plan B: Terraform has us growing industry on alien worlds for Indie-licious Lifeless planets will become verdant and nourishing ecosystems as we grow industry on them in Plan B: Terraform on today's Indie-licious.

Can we turn barren rocks into thriving industrial metropolises? It sounds like a tall order, but Plan B: Terraform will have us giving it our all to make life spring forth on alien worlds. Join us as we play the game live on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream!

Plan B: Terraform comes to us from its developer and publisher, Gaddy Games. It recently came out on PC in early access on Steam. In this game, players are put in charge of a barren planet and tasked with making it livable to a global population. You’ll put industry in place, create roads and railroads to deliver materials, grow vegetation, cultivate water and its flow, and ultimately guide a small group of people into the millions.

Join us as we play Plan B: Terraform on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Can life spring anew on a barren world? We’ll do our darndest to make it happen with every tool Plan B: Terraform puts at our disposal. Come watch as we go live with the game shortly!