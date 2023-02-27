Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Join us on a video tour of Super Nintendo World

Soak in all the sights and sounds of Super Nintendo World in our multi-video tour.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is finally open to visitors! Featuring a multitude of Nintendo-themed rides and attractions, Super Nintendo World is undoubtedly a must-visit for Nintendo fans and anyone who could simply use a bit more fun in their lives.

Curious about the experience from rides like Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge to the sort of merchandise on offer at shops like The 1Up Factory? You’re in luck, as some of the Shacknews crew were able to pay Super Nintendo World a visit recently, and filmed the entire experience.

Kicking things off, we have a full walkthrough of The Mushroom Kingdom that highlights the sheer attention to detail that was paid when creating Super Nintendo Land, and give you a better idea as to the size and scale of everything.

Accessing a ride like Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge at Super Nintendo World will inevitably require you to queue up in line during your visit. To add to the immersion, we captured that experience as well along with informational details about what the ride entails.

If you want to see what Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is like and how AR factors into the ride experience, here’s a bit more of what you can expect.

Wondering if you can enjoy Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge without AR? You can, and to give you a better idea as to what that looks like, we captured the experience without AR as well.

Next up, we took a quick look at the Thwomp Cave Challenge which boasts a number of fun and approachable puzzle-solving challenges.

Another interactive experience will task you with beating Bowser Jr. with some delightful games on offer including one where your shadow can pop balloons, duck out of the way of obstacles, and more.

Last, but certainly not least, there's a nice assortment of merch on offer at The 1Up Factory from shirts to plushies and more. 

Overall, Super Nintendo World offers up a magical experience for visitors, and does a great job at bringing the sights and sounds of Super Mario to life in a number of fun, creative ways.

For more videos like our walkthrough of Super Nintendo World, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel. And, if you haven't already, also subscribe to GamerHubTV for things like in-depth interviews and deeper dives into all things gaming. 

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola