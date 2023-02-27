Join us on a video tour of Super Nintendo World Soak in all the sights and sounds of Super Nintendo World in our multi-video tour.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is finally open to visitors! Featuring a multitude of Nintendo-themed rides and attractions, Super Nintendo World is undoubtedly a must-visit for Nintendo fans and anyone who could simply use a bit more fun in their lives.

Curious about the experience from rides like Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge to the sort of merchandise on offer at shops like The 1Up Factory? You’re in luck, as some of the Shacknews crew were able to pay Super Nintendo World a visit recently, and filmed the entire experience.

Kicking things off, we have a full walkthrough of The Mushroom Kingdom that highlights the sheer attention to detail that was paid when creating Super Nintendo Land, and give you a better idea as to the size and scale of everything.

Accessing a ride like Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge at Super Nintendo World will inevitably require you to queue up in line during your visit. To add to the immersion, we captured that experience as well along with informational details about what the ride entails.

If you want to see what Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is like and how AR factors into the ride experience, here’s a bit more of what you can expect.

Wondering if you can enjoy Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge without AR? You can, and to give you a better idea as to what that looks like, we captured the experience without AR as well.

Next up, we took a quick look at the Thwomp Cave Challenge which boasts a number of fun and approachable puzzle-solving challenges.

Another interactive experience will task you with beating Bowser Jr. with some delightful games on offer including one where your shadow can pop balloons, duck out of the way of obstacles, and more.

Last, but certainly not least, there's a nice assortment of merch on offer at The 1Up Factory from shirts to plushies and more.

Overall, Super Nintendo World offers up a magical experience for visitors, and does a great job at bringing the sights and sounds of Super Mario to life in a number of fun, creative ways.

